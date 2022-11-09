DK or Pant? Rohit Sharma responds on key selection dilemma for India ahead of England clash

Karthik has been India's favoured keeper, with Pant's only appearance coming in Sunday's insignificant Super 12 match against Zimbabwe.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he has yet to determine whether Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant will don the wicketkeeper gloves against England in Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup semifinal.

So far, veteran Karthik has been India's favoured keeper, with Pant's only appearance coming in Sunday's insignificant Super 12 match against Zimbabwe, where he scored three runs.

However, India, which won the inaugural tournament in 2007, may still be tempted to play Pant, owing to the fact that they do not have another left-handed batsman among their frontline batsmen.

It was a "tactical" choice, according to Rohit, to field Pant against Zimbabwe, providing the 25-year-old some playing time in case he is needed in the tournament's knockout round.

"If we want to make changes for the semis or the finals, we should be able to do that, and it'd be unfair to just bring the guy from nowhere and make him play the game," Rohit said on Wednesday.

"We've told the guys right from the beginning that everyone needs to be ready for whichever game they may have to play - whether it's semis, final, or league games.

We wanted to give a left-hander an opportunity to counter some of the spinners who bowl in the middle (overs) for New Zealand and England. That was the thought (behind playing Pant).

"What is going to happen tomorrow? I wouldn't be able to tell you right now, but both of the keepers will be in play for sure."

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007, and the country has not won an ICC event in nine years. India won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2013, and an ICC trophy has evaded Team India ever since.

