Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs ENG: Phil Salt set to replace Dawid Malan in T20 World Cup semifinal clash

Dawid Malan remains doubtful for the semifinal clash against India after limping off in England's final group game versus Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

IND vs ENG: Phil Salt set to replace Dawid Malan in T20 World Cup semifinal clash
Source: Twitter

England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets to seal their place in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, as they pipped Australia into second place. However, the win came at a cost as Dawid Malan limped off towards the end of Sri Lanka's innings. As per the latest reports, Malan remains doubtful for the World Cup semifinal clash against India in Adelaide. 

Daily Mail have reported that Phil Salt is set to replace Malan in the side for the semifinal match, which comes too soon for Malan. Salt is the closest to a like-for-like replacement to Malan, and is expected to go straight into the top order. 

It remains to be seen, however, whether Salt will play at number 3, which would be the first time he would play in that role, otherwise, the Three Lions will have to demote either Jos Buttler or Alex Hales. The opening pair have started to click together, so in all likelihood, Salt will slot in at number 3. 

READ| IND vs ENG: What happens if rain interrupts T20 World Cup semi-final match? Know rules to achieve result

Before the World Cup, Salt was in good form scoring 167 runs in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan. 

All-rounder Ben Stokes may also be promoted up the order, to give the Three Lions yet another explosive option, with Salt then coming in next. On Tuesday, Stokes had a chat with the media, wherein he was quizzed about Malan's fitness. 

The all-rounder didn't give away much but revealed that his fellow countryman is being monitored by the doctors although he had no 'update' to offer. 

READ| IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma gives update on forearm injury ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal

England and Team India are all set to lock horns in Adelaide on November 10 in the second semifinal, with New Zealand and Pakistan playing a day earlier in the other semifinal. 

The summit clash meanwhile will place in Melbourn, on November 13. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 507 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.