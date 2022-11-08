IND vs ENG: Phil Salt set to replace Dawid Malan in T20 World Cup semifinal clash

Source: Twitter

England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets to seal their place in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, as they pipped Australia into second place. However, the win came at a cost as Dawid Malan limped off towards the end of Sri Lanka's innings. As per the latest reports, Malan remains doubtful for the World Cup semifinal clash against India in Adelaide.

Daily Mail have reported that Phil Salt is set to replace Malan in the side for the semifinal match, which comes too soon for Malan. Salt is the closest to a like-for-like replacement to Malan, and is expected to go straight into the top order.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Salt will play at number 3, which would be the first time he would play in that role, otherwise, the Three Lions will have to demote either Jos Buttler or Alex Hales. The opening pair have started to click together, so in all likelihood, Salt will slot in at number 3.

Before the World Cup, Salt was in good form scoring 167 runs in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan.

All-rounder Ben Stokes may also be promoted up the order, to give the Three Lions yet another explosive option, with Salt then coming in next. On Tuesday, Stokes had a chat with the media, wherein he was quizzed about Malan's fitness.

The all-rounder didn't give away much but revealed that his fellow countryman is being monitored by the doctors although he had no 'update' to offer.

England and Team India are all set to lock horns in Adelaide on November 10 in the second semifinal, with New Zealand and Pakistan playing a day earlier in the other semifinal.

The summit clash meanwhile will place in Melbourn, on November 13.