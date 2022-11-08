IND vs ENG: What happens if rain interrupts T20 World Cup semi-final match? Know rules to achieve result

Indian players walk back after an rain interrupted the match against Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, at Adelaide Oval on November 2 | Photo: ANI

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain has been a deciding factor at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with several matches interrupted by weather and some even washed out. With the tournament now reaching the no-nonsense stage, ICC cannot afford for matches to be washed out with no result. Hence, certain rules have been formulated to ensure that games are completed despite rain disruptions when India play England in Adelaide and New Zealand play Pakistan in Sydney.

Favourable weather conditions are forecast at the Adelaide Oval where India and England lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday at 1:30 pm (IST). As per latest weather updates, Adelaide will see a partly cloudy sky with sun out on match day with chances of rain 24% in the day and decreasing to just 8% by night. However, there’s 43-55% chances of showers in the afternoon and evening on the day before on Wednesday in Adelaide. Hence, chances of rain interrupting play on Thursday cannot be completely ignored.

What happens if rain interrupts play?

If there is delay or interruption in the first innings that causes loss of playing time, the number of overs to be bowled will be revised as per the ICC-set overs per hour rate (14.11 over/ hour) to calculate the overs that can be bowled in the total remaining time of play available for the match. When overs are revised, it will be ensured that both teams bat the same number of overs whenever possible. In any case, the side batting second will not have more overs than the side that batted first unless it was bowled out in less than the allocated number of overs.

Minimum over requirement

While the minimum over requirement for all T20 World Cup 2022 matches thus far was 5 overs for the second innings, it will be a minimum of 10 overs for the two semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

If rain leaves less time that the overs played by side batting first

The first innings will be terminated if the time left for play is less than the overs the side batting first has already faced multiplied by 4.25. The original time can be extended to allow an extra over for each side if required.

Rain disruptions during the second innings

The overs to be played will be calculated as the 14.11 overs per hour rate if rain forces delay in the time required for the side batting second to complete its 20-overs or the number of overs allocated after revision due to delay.

If the side batting first did not use up its allocated time for the innings, the calculation of revised overs will only be effective when the time equal to it has elapsed in the second innings. To achieve a result, the side batting second needs to have faced a minimum of ten overs (without having already won or lost).

Extra time for delays

The semi-finals and finals will be allocated 30 minutes of extra time on the scheduled match day and a reserve day to achieve a result. T20 extra hours of extra time will be provided if needed on the reserve day to ensure a result. If needed, the start time for the India vs England match on the reserve day on November 11 will be 2:30 pm (local time), which is 09:30 am in India time.

