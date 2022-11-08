Search icon
IND vs ENG head-to-head record: Which side is better? India vs England stats ahead of T20 WC semifinal

Team India will square off against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 2. The last India played England, it was the Three Lions who prevailed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India are gearing up to take on England in their next challenge in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 2 on November 10 in Adelaide. Having finished top of the table in Group 2, Rohit Sharma's side will lock horns with Jos Buttler's Three Lions, who had finished second in Group 1. 

As far as the head-to-head record between India and England is concerned, the Men in Blue have a slight edge. The last time India played against England, it was earlier in 2022, when the Indian team toured the United Kingdom. 

They played a one-off Test which was postponed from last year, three T20Is and three ODIs. 

The Men in Blue won the first two T20Is with ease, but lost the final game, although the did win the series 2-1. 

READ| Ravichandran Ashwin seen smelling his clothes before India vs Zimbabwe match, fans react with memes

India vs England head-to-head record

Total matches – 22

India won  – 12

England won – 10

Team India have won 12 times in total of 22 meetings against England in the T20I format. The Three Lions have prevailed 10 times. 

READ| IND vs ENG: Injury scare for Team India as Rohit Sharma stops practice after getting hit on hand, watch

India vs England T20 World Cup head-to-head record

When it comes to the T20 World Cup, the two sides have faced off thrice, in 2007, 2009, 2012. Team India won twice, while England won one match. 

