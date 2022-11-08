Search icon
Ravichandran Ashwin seen smelling his clothes before India vs Zimbabwe match, fans react with memes

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen sniffing his clothes during the toss as Team India faced off against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India defeated Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 game to seal a first-place finish and set up a meeting against England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. While there were plenty of memorable moments from India's match against the African nation, a video of Ravichandran Ashwin is going viral that has the fans in splits. 

As Rohit Sharma and Craig Ervine stood beside Ian Bishop for the toss, some fans noticed R Ashwin engaging in an interesting activity. Ashwin was seen smelling his jackets, he had two jackets in hand, and was spotted sniffing both of them. 

A fan posted a video of the incident on Twitter and within no time, the micro-blogging website was flooded with memes. While some fans said that it's a normal thing and everyone had done it once in their lives, others were reminded of their hostel days. 

Watch R Ashwin's viral video:

Check how fans reacted to R Ashwin's hilarious act:

The veteran Indian spinner impressed with his showing against Zimbabwe as he picked up three wickets, after Surykumar Yadav's masterclass helped the Men in Blue post a target of 186. In reply, Zimbabwe folded for just 115 runs, as Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two scalps each. 

