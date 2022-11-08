Ravichandran Ashwin seen smelling his clothes before India vs Zimbabwe match, fans react with memes

Team India defeated Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 game to seal a first-place finish and set up a meeting against England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. While there were plenty of memorable moments from India's match against the African nation, a video of Ravichandran Ashwin is going viral that has the fans in splits.
As Rohit Sharma and Craig Ervine stood beside Ian Bishop for the toss, some fans noticed R Ashwin engaging in an interesting activity. Ashwin was seen smelling his jackets, he had two jackets in hand, and was spotted sniffing both of them.
A fan posted a video of the incident on Twitter and within no time, the micro-blogging website was flooded with memes. While some fans said that it's a normal thing and everyone had done it once in their lives, others were reminded of their hostel days.
Watch R Ashwin's viral video:
Check how fans reacted to R Ashwin's hilarious act:
The veteran Indian spinner impressed with his showing against Zimbabwe as he picked up three wickets, after Surykumar Yadav's masterclass helped the Men in Blue post a target of 186. In reply, Zimbabwe folded for just 115 runs, as Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two scalps each.