Watch: Arti Singh grooves to 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara' at her sangeet, leaves fans teary-eyed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints during campaign rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, video surfaces

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency elections: Know polling date, candidates list, past results and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Best and worst cooking oils for heart health

Benefits of drinking amla juice regularly 

9 must-watch films based on college life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Arti Singh grooves to 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara' at her sangeet, leaves fans teary-eyed

Arti Singh dedicated a performance to her family and close friends. She danced on songs like 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara' and 'Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai' among others.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 05:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Arti Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Arti Singh, who is the younger sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. Ahead of her wedding, the couple hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony. Bride-to-be's performance at the function caught the attention of netizens.

Arti's best friend and actor Karan Singh Grover, who was among the guests at the function, congratulated her by sharing a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The video captured Arti wearing a beautiful vibrant green sleeveless lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery and statement jewellery with it.

She was seen dedicating a performance to her family and close friends. Bride-to-be performed on songs like 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara' and 'Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai' among others. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Congratulations on finding true love! Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan."

Several celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the sangeet ceremony. Recently, Arti also posted pics from her haldi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak on Instagram, and wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

The caption is a song's lyrics from the film Bollywood Hollywood. Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire. Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

'Garibo ka masiha': Woman touches Sonu Sood's feet, begs for help in viral photos, netizens react

Meet star, who lost 11-year-old son, was removed from several projects, left devasted, later became first Indian to...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement