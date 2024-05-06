ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official CISCE website — cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams today (May 6, 2024) at 11 AM. The results will be available on the official CISCE website - cisce.org. The ICSE exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC exams for Class 12 were held from February 12 to April 3, 2024. According to the official notification, on May 6 at 11 a.m., the board will host a press conference to declare the results of classes 10 and 12. Students can download their results as soon as they are released by visiting the official website, results.cisce.org or cisce.org.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

Visit the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Choose the ICSE or ISC result link, depending on your requirements.

Input your Unique ID, Index Number, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Log in to view and check your board exam result.

Two papers for the CISCE final exams this year have been postponed due to controversy. Due to "unavoidable circumstances," the ISC Chemistry paper that was originally scheduled on February 26 has been rescheduled for March 21. The Class 12 Psychology exam was then rescheduled after it was discovered that a question paper packet was missing from one exam centre. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but ended up taking place on April 4.

Students will have the chance to request a re-check and re-evaluation of their ICSE and ISC results, according to an announcement made by the CISCE. Students must pay an additional charge of Rs 1,500 per paper for re-evaluation and Rs 1,000 for re-checking. After the results are announced, the opportunity for a re-evaluation and re-check will become active on the council's website.