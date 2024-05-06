Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

7 rarest animals in world

9 most polluted countries in world

This Mughal king's wife was buried thrice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

HomeEducation

Education

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official CISCE website — cisce.org.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams today (May 6, 2024) at 11 AM. The results will be available on the official CISCE website - cisce.org. The ICSE exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC exams for Class 12 were held from February 12 to April 3, 2024. According to the official notification, on May 6 at 11 a.m., the board will host a press conference to declare the results of classes 10 and 12. Students can download their results as soon as they are released by visiting the official website, results.cisce.org or cisce.org.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

  • Visit the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Choose the ICSE or ISC result link, depending on your requirements.
  • Input your Unique ID, Index Number, and the security code displayed on the screen.
  • Log in to view and check your board exam result.

Two papers for the CISCE final exams this year have been postponed due to controversy. Due to "unavoidable circumstances," the ISC Chemistry paper that was originally scheduled on February 26 has been rescheduled for March 21. The Class 12 Psychology exam was then rescheduled after it was discovered that a question paper packet was missing from one exam centre. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but ended up taking place on April 4.

Students will have the chance to request a re-check and re-evaluation of their ICSE and ISC results, according to an announcement made by the CISCE. Students must pay an additional charge of Rs 1,500 per paper for re-evaluation and Rs 1,000 for re-checking. After the results are announced, the opportunity for a re-evaluation and re-check will become active on the council's website.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement