Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur part ways, close friend says 'break up came as shock': Report

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly parted ways after dating for almost two years.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 02:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were in a rumored relationship for the past two years, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to media reports, the couple split in March this year. A close friend of the actors mentioned that they parted ways and their breakup came as a shock.

As per the Bombay Times reports, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's cryptic post last month hinted that she may have ended her relationship with Aditya. She wrote, "“If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours, because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

Ananya Panday appeared on 'Koffee With Karan 7' last year where she discussed relationships, Karan Johar hinted that she and Aditya might be dating. Following this, Ananya and Aditya reportedly went on a romantic trip to Europe. Prior to that, they had also attended an Arctic Monkeys performance together in Madrid.

