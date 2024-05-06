Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

7 rarest animals in world

9 most polluted countries in world

This Mughal king's wife was buried thrice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

HomeBusiness

Business

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital secured a buyout offer of Rs 9650 crore from IIHL a few months ago. Hinduja Group’s firm has now received clearance from SEBI, CCI (Competition Commission of India) and RBI.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani and Ashok Hinduja
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital may soon be acquired by Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) after a green signal from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). As the Hinduja Group’s IIHL awaits green signal from IDRAI for Rs 9650 crore buyout of Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm, the company’s chairman Ashok Hinduja has revealed ambitious expansion plans. IIHL recently forayed into the asset management space after buying a majority of stake in US-based Invesco AMC’s India arm. As per a report by MoneyControl, Ashoka Hinduja now aims to expand IIHL’s para banking portfolio which is targeting a valuation of Rs 416930 crore by 2030.

The new valuation target of Rs 4169300000000 by 2030 is 25% more than the previous one set by the company. For those who are unaware, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital secured a buyout offer of Rs 9650 crore from IIHL a few months ago. Hinduja Group’s firm has now received clearance from SEBI, CCI (Competition Commission of India) and RBI. It now awaits a nod from IRDAI for Reliance Capital acquisition. It is noteworthy that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, while approving the resolution plan on February 27, had directed IIHL to implement the resolution plan within 90 days i.e. by May 27.

"I am hopeful that the approval will come as quickly as possible. Normally, the approval process takes two to three months. The original information (application) was submitted in November, 2023. So, if we check the timeline, we'd say that the IRDAI was provided with whatever information they required, right from November onwards. So, I think they would move fast with the approval process. If you ask me, are we ready for the 27th? We are ready for even 15th May." Hinduja said to MoneyControl about the IRDAI nod.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 4th try, got AIR 11, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Meet woman, an IIT, Harvard graduate who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 120 crore company at 30, her business is…

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) leader HD Revanna sent to SIT custody for 3 days

Meet actor, who purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC preparation, went on to win National Awards, is now OTT king

Sunidhi Chauhan denies being attacked after video of bottle thrown at her during concert goes viral: 'I don't think...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement