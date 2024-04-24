Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

Puneet Vashist agreed that his recent stints in mythological shows have evolved him as a person, and he's much more calmer and positive than before.

Actor Puneet Vashist opens up about the second innings of his career and even comments on his 'calmer, positive' personality. Puneet who has played a bad boy, grey shade roles in films such as Style, Fight Club, and All The Best, is delighted with his revamped image, and playing an epic character Narad Muni in the series Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav, and now in Laxmi Narayan.

While promoting his new show, Laxmi Narayan, Puneet joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, and comments on his second innings. The actor says, "By the grace of God and my mother's blessings, this is a superb inning of my career. Earlier, the makers have seen me playing baddie roles, the rough-tough guy, but with my stint in television, I'm receiving calls from fans saying that they're surprised to see this side of mine. They say 'We've seen you torching women and protagonists, but you've truly surprised us'. I'm enjoying this phase of my career."

In the past few years, Puneet was in the news for commenting on the film industry and making some statements that surprised even his fans. However, the actor claims that he has evolved and become more positive towards others and even on himself. "Now I'm busy shooting Laxmi Narayan, but when I return to Bombay, people will know about this new Puneet Vashist, who has found himself and developed this calmness, love and respect, never judge anyone- attitude."

Puneet further adds, "I'm sure that people embrace me with open arms and challenge me more as an actor. I would love to be more open-minded and always ready to learn. I don't want to get bothered by this thought that I've been working in this industry for 26 years. I'll be always open to adapting and evolving." Laxmi Narayan premiered on April 22 and will air every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm only on Colors.