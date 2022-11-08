T20 World Cup: Fans tease Rishabh Pant with Urvashi Rautela's name, check his EPIC response

Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant finally got his much-awaited chance to play at the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was included in the playing XI against Zimbabwe ahead of Dinesh Karthik, but the wicketkeeper-batsman could not make it count as he managed to score just 3 runs in balls with the bat.

It hasn't been a good tournament for Pant, who has had to spend most of the tournament on the sidelines, and recently a video emerged on social media, probably from an earlier match wherein fans were seen teasing the 24-year-old by taking Urvashi Rautela's name.

In the viral clip, Pant can be seen walking near the boundary ropes as some of the fans seated nearby decided to pull his leg. The fans can be heard saying in the video, "Bhai Urvashi bula rahi hai."

READ| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma give up their business class seats for fast bowlers due to THIS reason

As the fan tried to provocate Rishabh, he gave them a befitting reply. Check how he reacted to the fans' comments.

Urvashi had earlier given an explosive interview, revealing that a certain 'Mr RP' had come to meet her in a hotel. Pant subsequently reacted to the revelation through his Instagram story, and the duo had a public fallout.

In 2018, Pant and Urvashi were reported to be dating each other. Recently, the Bollywood actress had flown to Australia, but she was brutally trolled for 'stalking' the Indian cricketer.

READ| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for New Zealand vs Pakistan

The model-turned-actress subsequently hit back at the trolls sharing a map of how 'big' Australia is and also schooled netizens about what 'stalking' is.

Meanwhile, Pant will be hoping to get another chance against England, as Rohit Sharma's men are set to face off against the Three Lions in Adelaide in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10.