Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

Anupam Kher was almost replaced in Saaransh with Sanjeev Kumar but he fought with the director Mahesh Bhatt, who convinced the producers Rajshri to take him in the film.

Who would imagine a 29-year-old actor agreeing to play the character of a 60-year-old veteran man in his debut film? The risk taken by this actor paid off. The actor earned huge acclaim for his performance, the movie went on to become successful, and was even selected as India's official entry to Oscars. We are talking about Anupam Kher and his debut film Saaransh.

In the 1984 release directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher played the senior citizen BV Pradhan fighting against the corruption while coping against the loss of his only son. Kher, who had graduated from the National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1978, impressed everyone and even won multiple awards for his brilliant performance.

But, do you know that Anupam Kher was almost dropped from Saaransh? The producers Rajshri wanted to take the established star Sanjeev Kumar in the film. Kher had been preparing for six months for his role, but he was disheartened when he got the news that he is being replaced. He expressed his frustration to Bhatt, who convinced the producers to keep Kher in the film.

In a recent interview, Anupam Kher recalled that he cursed Mahesh Bhatt while sharing his disappointment. Talking to Pinkvilla, the veteran actor said, "I thought Mahesh Bhatt has thrown me out of the film, so now I am equal to him. I had almost packed my bags to leave Bombay, but then I thought I should first let him know what do I think of him. I went to him and said, 'You are a big fraud and cheat. You are making a film but you are not true to yourself, so how can you make this film? I said that Sanjeev Kumar sir is a very good actor but he cannot do this role better than me.' And because you have to say a good line in anger at the last moment in the climax, I couldn't find any line so I said that I am a Brahmin, I curse you and the rest is history."

Anupam Kher hasn't looked back since then. He went on to act in more than 500 films, most of which have been huge successes. The 69-year-old actor has also won two Special Jury National Awards for his performance in the 1989 television film Daddy and the 2005 release Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

