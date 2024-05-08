Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RBI lifts ban on boarding of new customers on this bank's app after 6 months

Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency election 2024, MP: Know polling date, candidates and more

Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 4 crore, this film earned Rs 110 crore, is highest-grossing movie, its climax shocked everyone

Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

8 benefits of lactose free diet

8 smallest birds world across the world

8 most expensive Indian web series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Made in Rs 4 crore, this film earned Rs 110 crore, is highest-grossing movie, its climax shocked everyone

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

Anupam Kher was almost replaced in Saaransh with Sanjeev Kumar but he fought with the director Mahesh Bhatt, who convinced the producers Rajshri to take him in the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Anupam Kher in Saaransh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Who would imagine a 29-year-old actor agreeing to play the character of a 60-year-old veteran man in his debut film? The risk taken by this actor paid off. The actor earned huge acclaim for his performance, the movie went on to become successful, and was even selected as India's official entry to Oscars. We are talking about Anupam Kher and his debut film Saaransh.

In the 1984 release directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher played the senior citizen BV Pradhan fighting against the corruption while coping against the loss of his only son. Kher, who had graduated from the National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1978, impressed everyone and even won multiple awards for his brilliant performance.

But, do you know that Anupam Kher was almost dropped from Saaransh? The producers Rajshri wanted to take the established star Sanjeev Kumar in the film. Kher had been preparing for six months for his role, but he was disheartened when he got the news that he is being replaced. He expressed his frustration to Bhatt, who convinced the producers to keep Kher in the film.

In a recent interview, Anupam Kher recalled that he cursed Mahesh Bhatt while sharing his disappointment. Talking to Pinkvilla, the veteran actor said, "I thought Mahesh Bhatt has thrown me out of the film, so now I am equal to him. I had almost packed my bags to leave Bombay, but then I thought I should first let him know what do I think of him. I went to him and said, 'You are a big fraud and cheat. You are making a film but you are not true to yourself, so how can you make this film? I said that Sanjeev Kumar sir is a very good actor but he cannot do this role better than me.' And because you have to say a good line in anger at the last moment in the climax, I couldn't find any line so I said that I am a Brahmin, I curse you and the rest is history."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher hasn't looked back since then. He went on to act in more than 500 films, most of which have been huge successes. The 69-year-old actor has also won two Special Jury National Awards for his performance in the 1989 television film Daddy and the 2005 release Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

READ | This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

DNA Exclusive: Inside scoop of Congress' plan to defeat Smriti Irani, retain Amethi

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement