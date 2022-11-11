Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Jay Bhanushali, Shaleen Malhotra, Arjun Bijlani, others mourn actor's sudden demise

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi/Instagram

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who was seen in multiple television shows as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Waaris, and Grihasti among others, passed away on Friday, November 11, while working out at his gym. The actor was just 46.

Siddhaanth's sudden demise has left the entire television industry shocked with multiple actors pouring in their tributes for the late actor. Jay Bhanushali, who was also seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15, took to his Instagram Stories, shared a photo of Siddhaanth, and wrote, "Gone too soon".





Shaleen Malhotra, who was seen with Siddhaanth in the latter's last television show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, took to his Instagram Stories and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man...will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you've always looked this good, I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age. Param Bhaiya for Karan and a friend/brother for me...you'll be missed."





As popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram, various television actors poured in their tributes in the comments section. Urvashi Dholakia, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 6, wrote, "Absolutely shocking news" and added a heartbreaking emoji.



Arjun Bijlani, who is set to host Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone, wrote, "Om Shanti", while Hiten Tejwani, who was last seen in the emotional thriller Jogi, dropped two hands joined together emojis. Dalljiet Kaur, who has been in the news since her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot is seen in Bigg Boss 16, was shocked to know about Siddhaanth's death as seen in her comment which read, "Whattttttt".

The actor, who made his debut playing a cameo role in the popular show Kkusum, is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children.