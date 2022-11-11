Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Popular television actor passes away at 46

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also known as Anand Suryavanshi has passed away at the age of 46. As per the media reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym on Friday, October 11. According to the Times of India, Siddhaanth was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and doctors tried to revive the actor for 45 minutes. However, they fail to do so, and he couldn't be saved. The actor's fans are shell-shocked at his demise, and they have started dropping 'RIP' comments on his Instagram post.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children. Actor Jay Bhanushali confirmed Siddhaanth's death by posting a condolence post on his Instagram to condole the death of the actor. Jay shared a photo of Siddhaanth, and wrote “gone too soon”. While speaking to Indian Express, Jay conveyed that even he was informed about Siddhanth's death by common friends. Bhanushali further confirmed that Siddhaanth died after he collapsed at the gym.

On the personal front, Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, and he parted ways from her in 2015. Later, Surryavanshi tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. Vir had a daughter from his first marriage, while Raut had a son from her previous marriage. On the work front, Siddhaanth has been a part of popular shows like Sufiyana Ishq Mera. Vir was last seen in the Zee TV show 'Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.