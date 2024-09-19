India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

R Ashwin played a crucial role in India's innings by scoring a counter-attacking century.

On Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, R Ashwin played a crucial role in India's innings by scoring a counter-attacking century.

Ashwin took just 108 deliveries to register his 6th Test ton. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, worth 195 runs for the seventh wicket, helped India recover from a precarious position of 144/6 to reach a total of 339/6 by the end of the day. Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking four wickets.

Earlier in the day, Najmul Shanto won the toss on a gloomy morning and elected to field first. Bangladesh made early inroads into the Indian batting lineup, with Hasan's impressive spell causing trouble. However, the rest of the bowlers were inconsistent, allowing India to rebuild their innings and post a competitive total.

