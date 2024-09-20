What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

Twitter
Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

'Samples highly adulterated, we will...': Tirupati Temple Trust issues first statement on laddoo row

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

This bend, which he does after scoring a half-century or century, has become part of his persona as a cricketer

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?
Ravindra Jadeja, the popular Indian cricketer who is a versatile player, has entertained and impressed the fans not only by the game but also by his trademark sword celebration. This bend, which he does after scoring a half-century or century, has become part of his persona as a cricketer.

The origin of Jadeja’s sword celebration can be traced back to his Rajput roots. The act is a symbol of the courage and gallantry of the Rajputana warriors, which gives him a sense of pride in his lineage. He once said that he can’t bring his sword to the ground, so he uses his bat as a sword.

Jadeja first performed this celebration in the 2014 test match at Lord’s; after scoring a half-century, he imitated a swordsman by swinging his bat. After that, this celebration has become one of his trademark moves, and fans can be seen dancing along when they witness him doing it.

This is not the only reason why Jadeja’s sword celebration is not just pride, but also a symbol of fans’ solidarity. When he performs this move, it creates a spirit of togetherness among the fans to celebrate his success. This relationship has been well amplified by his performances on the field, whereby he produces effective innings and splendid fielding.

However, there is one drawback to Jadeja’s celebration, and that is controversy. More recently, however, some commentators have criticised the use of such gestures as an attempt to mobilise his caste.

While the topic of caste sensitivity is a hot topic in the Indian context today, there are people who believe that promoting one’s culture on a large platform is counterproductive and creates division instead of unity. However, in spite of such criticisms, most of the fans see the swishing of the sword as harmless pride and sportsmanship on the part of Jadeja.

