What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

This bend, which he does after scoring a half-century or century, has become part of his persona as a cricketer

Ravindra Jadeja, the popular Indian cricketer who is a versatile player, has entertained and impressed the fans not only by the game but also by his trademark sword celebration. This bend, which he does after scoring a half-century or century, has become part of his persona as a cricketer.



The origin of Jadeja’s sword celebration can be traced back to his Rajput roots. The act is a symbol of the courage and gallantry of the Rajputana warriors, which gives him a sense of pride in his lineage. He once said that he can’t bring his sword to the ground, so he uses his bat as a sword.



Jadeja first performed this celebration in the 2014 test match at Lord’s; after scoring a half-century, he imitated a swordsman by swinging his bat. After that, this celebration has become one of his trademark moves, and fans can be seen dancing along when they witness him doing it.



This is not the only reason why Jadeja’s sword celebration is not just pride, but also a symbol of fans’ solidarity. When he performs this move, it creates a spirit of togetherness among the fans to celebrate his success. This relationship has been well amplified by his performances on the field, whereby he produces effective innings and splendid fielding.



However, there is one drawback to Jadeja’s celebration, and that is controversy. More recently, however, some commentators have criticised the use of such gestures as an attempt to mobilise his caste.



While the topic of caste sensitivity is a hot topic in the Indian context today, there are people who believe that promoting one’s culture on a large platform is counterproductive and creates division instead of unity. However, in spite of such criticisms, most of the fans see the swishing of the sword as harmless pride and sportsmanship on the part of Jadeja.