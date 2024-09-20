Twitter
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 being called 'sasta Bigg Boss': 'Wish there was more...'| Exclusive

PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit tomorrow: know what's on agenda

'Maybe the time has come to...': Pawan Kalyan makes HUGE statement amid Tirupati Laddu row

Rug Utsav 2024: Exquisite journey through Jaipur Rugs' handcrafted artistry

'Office was filled with…': Ashneer Grover on why he left EY in one day despite having package of Rs…

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

Here's all you need to know about the National Award-winning choreographer Jani Master who has been arrested in the sexual assault case.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...
Jani Master with Allu Arjun and Rajkummar Rao
Popular Telugu choreographer Jani Master, who has choreographed songs for several superstars Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others, has been arrested in Goa following the sexual assault allegations.

Who is Jani Master?
Shaik Jani Basha aka Jani Master, born in Andhra Pradesh is an Indian dance choreographer who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema and has also worked in Kannada and Hindi cinema. He started his career as a dancer in Telugu films and on ETV's Telugu dance reality show Dhee. 

Jani Master got his first break in the movie Drona as a choreographer. Ram Charan hired him as the choreographer for the 2012 Telugu film Racha and continued to employ him for choreography in all his subsequent films. He has also made superstars like Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and others dance to his tune. 

He is best known for choreographing songs like 'Srivalli' in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, 'Photocopy' in Jai Ho, 'Seeti Maar' from Radhe, and 'Boota Boma'. His recent choreography includes 'Aai Nai' from Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. The song became one of the chartbusters and the hook step went viral on social media with a number of influencers making a reel doing the hook step. 

Jani Master arrested in sexual assault case
According to reports, a 21-year-old woman, who worked as his assistant and is also a choreographer, filed an FIR against him at the Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad. On September 15, the Narsingi Police re-registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC, the release said. The complainant alleged that Jani Master had sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone. However, the victim's identity was kept in wraps because she was a minor when the alleged crime was committed. 

On September 19, the police arrested Jani Master in Goa and he was produced before a local court in Goa, and a transit warrant was obtained. He was being brought here and will be produced before a regular court, a police release said.

