WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

The IAS officer conducted the surprise inspection in Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun on Wednesday night.

IAS officer and Dehradun DM Savin Bansal recently conducted a surprise inspection at a liquor shop in the city. He posed as a customer to check the problem of over-pricing of liquor for a long time. District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal conducted the surprise inspection in the capital city’s old Old Mussoorie Road and Rajpur Road on Wednesday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The liquor store employee had no idea that he was selling alcohol over its actual price to the DM. When the identity of the DM came to light, it led to a stir at the liquor store. Subsequently, a challan of Rs 50,000 was issued against the shop. The shop had charged the IAS officer Rs 680 for a bottle priced at Rs 660. Check out the video below:

Dehradun के डीएम का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद से सविन बंसल हर दिन सुर्खियों में हैं। चाहे वह अस्पताल में पेशेंट बनकर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेना हो या शहर में पार्किंग व्यवस्था सुधारना हो. कल तो वे कस्टमर बनकर शराब के ठेके में ओवरचार्जिंग का पता लगाने पहुंच गए. ++ pic.twitter.com/wp4RR1bubE — Sandeep (@SandeepK7UK) September 19, 2024

It was also discovered that the rate list was not displayed properly. Moreover, the opening and closing time of the shop was not written anywhere. This is not the first time IAS Bansal has made headlines for his hands-on approach to public service. The IAS officer was also recently spotted on the streets of Doon, riding a bike with SSP Ajay Singh as the pillion rider.

