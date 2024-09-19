Twitter
WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

The IAS officer conducted the surprise inspection in Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun on Wednesday night.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....
IAS officer and Dehradun DM Savin Bansal recently conducted a surprise inspection at a liquor shop in the city. He posed as a customer to check the problem of over-pricing of liquor for a long time. District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal conducted the surprise inspection in the capital city’s old Old Mussoorie Road and Rajpur Road on Wednesday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The liquor store employee had no idea that he was selling alcohol over its actual price to the DM. When the identity of the DM came to light, it led to a stir at the liquor store. Subsequently, a challan of Rs 50,000 was issued against the shop. The shop had charged the IAS officer Rs 680 for a bottle priced at Rs 660. Check out the video below:

It was also discovered that the rate list was not displayed properly. Moreover, the opening and closing time of the shop was not written anywhere. This is not the first time IAS Bansal has made headlines for his hands-on approach to public service. The IAS officer was also recently spotted on the streets of Doon, riding a bike with SSP Ajay Singh as the pillion rider.

READ | Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
