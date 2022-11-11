Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym

Here's everything you need to know about the television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who passed away on Friday, November 11.

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, November 11, while working out at a gym. His shocking death, at just the age of 46, has left the entire industry shocked. Here's everything you need to know about him.

1. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's popular television shows

1/5 Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi acted in popular television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mamta, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Bhagyavidhaata, Behenein, and Zameen Se Aassman Tak to name a few.

2. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's family

2/5 The actor was first married to Ira Surryavanshi, whom he officially divorced in 2015. He later tied the knot with a famous model named Alesia Raut in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage and a son from his second marriage.

3. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Instagram bio

3/5 In his Instagram bio, the later actor called himself an actor, model, emcee, pageant mentor, writer, and fitness enthusiast. His bio ended with the words, "Live in the moment".

4. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death has left the entire industry shocked

4/5 Siddhaanth's death has left the entire television industry shocked with fans commenting 'Rest In Peace' below his photos. Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Gone Too Soon".

5. Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's last television show