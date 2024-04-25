Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

Belonging to Delhi, she completed her schooling and then graduated in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and was posted with the government for 37 years.

It is said that kids with successful parents also end up becoming successful, but with their own hard work and talent.

One similar inspiring story is of an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, Anupama Anjali. Belonging to Delhi, she completed her schooling and then graduated in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and was posted with the government for 37 years.

She began preparing for UPSC exams after graduating. During which, his father helped her with his experience.

However, on her first attempt, she failed. However, she continued with her efforts and cracked it on her second attempt in 2017, with a rank of 386 and finally became an IAS officer.

She was given the Andhra Pradesh Cadre after completing his training at LBSNAA. Her first posting was as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur.

Notably, in 2023, Anupama married Harshit Kumar, an IAS officer from the 2020 batch. After marriage, Anupama was transferred to the Haryana cadre and is presently the ADC in Bhiwani.