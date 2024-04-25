Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who lost over Rs 10000 crore after ban by RBI, he is India's richest...

Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

Bowlers with most wides in IPL history

Benefits of drinking barley water

Butter vs Ghee vs Oil: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet engineer, IPS officer's daughter who cracked UPSC to become IAS without coaching, married to an IAS, her AIR was…

Belonging to Delhi, she completed her schooling and then graduated in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and was posted with the government for 37 years.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that kids with successful parents also end up becoming successful, but with their own hard work and talent.

One similar inspiring story is of an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, Anupama Anjali. Belonging to Delhi, she completed her schooling and then graduated in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and was posted with the government for 37 years. 

She began preparing for UPSC exams after graduating. During which, his father helped her with his experience. 

However, on her first attempt, she failed. However, she continued with her efforts and cracked it on her second attempt in 2017, with a rank of 386 and finally became an IAS officer.

She was given the Andhra Pradesh Cadre after completing his training at LBSNAA. Her first posting was as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur. 

Notably, in 2023, Anupama married Harshit Kumar, an IAS officer from the 2020 batch. After marriage, Anupama was transferred to the Haryana cadre and is presently the ADC in Bhiwani.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most educated man, who had 20 degrees, cracked UPSC twice, quit IAS job due to...

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

Kolkata’s Laptop Rental Strengthens Professionals at Affordable Prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement