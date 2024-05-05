Twitter
Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

Bobby Deol got emotional while talking about his struggles in the industry when he appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Bobby Deol
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently, appeared on the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. They talked about their Bollywood journeys on the show and got emotional. Bobby got teary-eyed while talking about how many years they waited for the success.

The year 2023, has been great for the Deol family as their films rocked the box office. While speaking to Kapil Sharma, Bobby revealed that his debut film was abandoned by the director. On being asked, if his first director was nervous to work with him, considering the stardom of Sunny and Dharmendra, the actor replied, “Maybe that’s why Shekhar Kapur ran away, he was scared. Raj (Rajkumar Santoshi) directed me later. But I never thought that I was under pressure. Papa means everything to me. He is a legend. Bhaiya is a superstar.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While speaking about the struggles Sunny, Bobby said, “I am happy about the fact that my brother waited for 22 years after Gadar. And in the same year, first, it was my father's film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani], and the role he played, I don't think anyone else could have done it that way. Then my film became a big hit! I see the happiness in my father's eyes today… I remember I returned after a week and papa was busy on Instagram, and he said: ‘Bob, people are crazy for you!’ I said, ‘I am your son! Do they have a chance?’"

Earlier, when the actor appeared on Koffee with Karan, he revealed that he started drinking when he had no work. He started, “I gave up, I started self-pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works.”

Bobby Deol’s last film Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor did a business of Rs 900 crore at box office. Though Bobby had no dialogue in the film, still he managed to take all the limelight in the movie.

