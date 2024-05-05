Twitter
Viral video: Man's adorable cuddling session with baby donkey will make your day

Social media users are buzzing over an adorable video of a man cuddling a baby donkey, which has quickly gone viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

In the vast landscape of social media, wildlife enthusiasts often discover hidden treasures: mesmerizing videos capturing the beauty of animals and birds in their natural habitats. Occasionally, amidst the plethora of posts, one may stumble upon a rare gem, shared by wildlife photographers or forest officers, showcasing a sight so delightful it leaves viewers in awe. Such is the case with a recent viral sensation—a heartwarming video featuring a man cuddling a baby donkey, captivating the hearts of netizens worldwide.

The endearing clip, which surfaced online just 11 hours ago, has swiftly amassed over 2.2 million views, accompanied by a flurry of comments expressing sheer delight and affection.

"It's moments like these that brighten our days. I'm absolutely smitten," gushed one user, punctuating their comment with a heart emoticon. Another chimed in, proclaiming, "Donkeys truly are remarkable creatures," echoing the sentiments of many enchanted viewers. A third commenter conveyed their gratitude, exclaiming, "What a blessing to witness such pure affection!" Love and positivity reverberated throughout the comment section, with one user affirming, "Love always prevails!" Meanwhile, another astutely observed, "The genuine joy radiating from that man's smile speaks volumes. This is simply delightful."

Indeed, in a digital realm often inundated with news of turmoil and strife, this endearing encounter serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent beauty and harmony found within the animal kingdom.

