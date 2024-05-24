Meet Bollywood actress, who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024; not Aishwarya, Kiara, Aditi, Sobhita

Here's the Bollywood actress who has wore outfits of worth over Rs 100 crores at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is known for celebrating world cinema with talents across different entertainment industries. Every year, the 12-day fest at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is graced by celebs with their top fashion game. The red carpet of Cannes attracts eyeballs, and celebs posing for photos make headlines for their appearance.

The 77th Cannes was graced by many Indian celebs, and actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta and Deepti Sadhwani were praised for their fashion A-game. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai also attended the film fest for two days, but her appearances received mixed reactions from netizens. Even social media influencer Nancy Tyagi earned appreciation for having a 'better fashion sense' than Aishwarya Rai. The expensive outfits they wore are worth lakhs, but we'll discuss an actress who donned outfits worth Rs 105 crores at the Cannes Film Festival. It's not Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sobhita Dhulipala, Preity Zinta or Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress who donned outfits worth Rs 100 crores is...

Urvashi Rautela, the actress continues to dazzle her fans with her appearances at the film festival. At the opening ceremony, Urvashi donned a gorgeous pink custom-made gown worth Rs 47 crores.

On the fourth day, the Great Grand Masti actress wore a black and white custom dress worth Rs 58 crores. When you combine the cost the actress has reportedly donned outfits worth 105 crores.

Other actresses with their expensive outfits

Aishwarya Rai graced Cannes wearing expensive Falguni Shane Peacock outfits. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a brand representative of Magnum ice creams, was adorned in a purple Cordelia jumpsuit. Reportedly, the outfit was worth 1.80 lakhs. Kiara Advani, who attended the Women in Cinema Gala dinner, wore an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in pink and black. She donned the outfit with a Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry Necklace, which was reportedly valued at approximately Rs. 30 crores. Preity Zinta made her comeback at Cannes. She was seen wearing the shimmery white gown is priced over Rs 5 lakh online, Rs 5,58,200 to be precise. On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in JNU: Jahangir National University.

Read: Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'