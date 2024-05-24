Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check what's open, what's closed on May 25

Pune Porsche crash: All six accused, including minor's father, sent to judicial custody till June 7

Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

Meet Bollywood actress, who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024; not Aishwarya, Kiara, Aditi, Sobhita

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check what's open, what's closed on May 25

Watch: MS Dhoni finally reveals the mystery behind his 'new team'

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

8 Indian cities with highest rainfall

Legends to win IPL title as head coach

What causes high creatinine levels in body?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet Bollywood actress, who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024; not Aishwarya, Kiara, Aditi, Sobhita

Preity Zinta makes her comeback to Cannes Film Festival after 11 years in shimmery white gown worth...

British TV host calls Priyanka Chopra 'Chianca Chop Free', angry fans say 'this is huge disrespect'; video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actress, who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024; not Aishwarya, Kiara, Aditi, Sobhita

Here's the Bollywood actress who has wore outfits of worth over Rs 100 crores at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 24, 2024, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh`

Meet Bollywood actress, who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024; not Aishwarya, Kiara, Aditi, Sobhita
The actress who wore outfits worth over Rs 100 crores at Cannes 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Cannes Film Festival is known for celebrating world cinema with talents across different entertainment industries. Every year, the 12-day fest at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is graced by celebs with their top fashion game. The red carpet of Cannes attracts eyeballs, and celebs posing for photos make headlines for their appearance.

The 77th Cannes was graced by many Indian celebs, and actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Preity Zinta and Deepti Sadhwani were praised for their fashion A-game.  Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai also attended the film fest for two days, but her appearances received mixed reactions from netizens. Even social media influencer Nancy Tyagi earned appreciation for having a 'better fashion sense' than Aishwarya Rai. The expensive outfits they wore are worth lakhs, but we'll discuss an actress who donned outfits worth Rs 105 crores at the Cannes Film Festival. It's not Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sobhita Dhulipala, Preity Zinta or Aditi Rao Hydari. 

The actress who donned outfits worth Rs 100 crores is...

Urvashi Rautela, the actress continues to dazzle her fans with her appearances at the film festival. At the opening ceremony, Urvashi donned a gorgeous pink custom-made gown worth Rs 47 crores.

On the fourth day, the Great Grand Masti actress wore a black and white custom dress worth Rs 58 crores. When you combine the cost the actress has reportedly donned outfits worth 105 crores. 

Other actresses with their expensive outfits 

Aishwarya Rai graced Cannes wearing expensive Falguni Shane Peacock outfits. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a brand representative of Magnum ice creams, was adorned in a purple Cordelia jumpsuit. Reportedly, the outfit was worth 1.80 lakhs. Kiara Advani, who attended the Women in Cinema Gala dinner, wore an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in pink and black. She donned the outfit with a Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry Necklace, which was reportedly valued at approximately Rs. 30 crores. Preity Zinta made her comeback at Cannes. She was seen wearing the shimmery white gown is priced over Rs 5 lakh online, Rs 5,58,200 to be precise. On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in JNU: Jahangir National University.

Read: Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

Ricky Ponting reveals why he turned down BCCI's offer to be India head coach

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

This actress was once highest paid in India, did superhit film with Sanjay Dutt, refused to work with him again due to..

Centre slaps Rs 2710800 fine on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, 8 others for violating...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement