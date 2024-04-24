MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

Education
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10, and 12 results for 2024 today (April 24). As per official notification from the Board, the results for Classes 10, and 12 will be released at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official MP results website at mpresults.nic.in once released.
The MPBSE held the board examinations for Class 10 from February 5 to 28, 2024, and Class 12 from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.
Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10, 12 results
