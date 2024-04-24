MP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out today; check time, how to download scorecard

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10, and 12 results 2024 today (April 24).

The MPBSE held the board examinations for Class 10 from February 5 to 28, 2024, and Class 12 from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10, 12 results

Visit the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the MP Board result 2024 link.

A new page will open, click on class 10 or 12 based on your choice.

Enter important details like your roll number and date of birth and click on 'submit'.

View your scorecard displayed on the screen and download it.

Keep a hard copy with yourself for future reference.

