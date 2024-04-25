Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about the rights of writers in Bollywood and the significance of organisations like the Screenwriters Association

Having made his foray into films over a decade ago, lyricist Raj Shekhar has made a name for himself with popular tracks like ‘Jugni’, ‘Pehle Bhi Main’, and many more. The lyricist is also associated with trhe Screenwriters Association, a body of Indian screenwriters and lyricists working for the rights of the writers across India’s film industries. In a candid chat with DNA ahead of SWA’s annual awards, Raj Shekhar opened up on the significance of SWA, the awards, and more.

SWA Awards honour writing in Indian cinema annually. Talking about the awards’ growing significance, Raj Shekhar says, “Any award’s prestige is determined by who is giving it, what is the transparency like, who is in the jury. SWA Awards come through on all these parameters. It is a unique award in India, and it feels so much more special when your peers, your colleagues, and your seniors award you.”

He believes that the Screenwriters Associations’ significance lies in their efforts to work for the rights of writers, a rather marginalised community in Indian cinema. “They are raising important aspects of our work like credit, remuneration,” he says, adding, “The problem is that in India, we don’t have a tradition of fair contracts. Several times, 50 year old contracts have been continuing in production house. It has neither been changed nor amended. So, SWA’s most important endeavour is in getting that fair contract, which does not slant towards any one, neither the producers nor the writers.”

Recently, Hollywood saw a massive strike by writers demanding much the same rights that Indian writers have been clamouring for. When asked if India can ever see such a strike of writers, Raj Shekhar says, “I think it’s better if it does not come to that. Nobody goes on strike because they are bored on a particular weekend. When you feel there are a lot of things you are unable to communicate to the other person, then a strike takes place. As of now, the way SWA is working, I am fully hopeful that things will move positively. Even after a strike, any matter is always resolved when people talk. In the end, you need to talk.”

