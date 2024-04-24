Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

An 18-year-old woman, known only as Xiaoyu, from China has been admitted to the hospital following a series of concerning incidents related to her obsessive behavior towards her boyfriend. The situation has raised alarms among mental health experts, shedding light on the complexities of borderline personality disorder.

According to reports from local sources, Xiaoyu's troubles began during her first year at university. She allegedly developed an unhealthy dependence on her boyfriend, exhibiting a constant need for communication and updates on his whereabouts. This behavior strained their relationship, leaving her partner feeling suffocated.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Xiaoyu made over 100 phone calls to her boyfriend in a single day without receiving a response. Overcome with distress, she resorted to damaging household items. Fearing for her safety, her boyfriend sought help from law enforcement.

Authorities arrived just in time to prevent a potentially tragic outcome, as Xiaoyu was on the verge of threatening to jump from a balcony. She was promptly taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with borderline personality disorder, as reported by The South China Morning Post.

While not a clinical term, the colloquial phrase "love brain" is often used to describe such obsessive behavior in romantic relationships. Dr. Du Na, a medical professional involved in Xiaoyu's case, highlighted that borderline personality disorder can frequently co-occur with other mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. Dr. Du also suggested a possible link between such disorders and unhealthy childhood attachments.

"Xiaoyu expected immediate responses to her messages," Dr. Du remarked, hinting at the intensity of her condition.

Although Dr. Du did not delve into the specifics of Xiaoyu's upbringing, it is commonly understood that such disorders can stem from unresolved issues during childhood, particularly in relationships with parents or caregivers.

While some individuals with milder symptoms may benefit from techniques aimed at emotional regulation, Dr. Du stressed the necessity of medical intervention for severe cases like Xiaoyu's.