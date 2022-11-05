Delhi pollution sparks meme fest on Twitter as AQI remains in 'severe' category.

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, people have started witnessing severe health problems. The national capital`s air quality remained in the `severe` category on Saturday morning for the third day in a row, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your online life' less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions.

Have a look at some hilarious memes:

When you ask a chain smoker how he feels about Delhi pollution pic.twitter.com/BzhH6q49DU — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 4, 2022





Delhi pollution mei peoples to cigarettes pic.twitter.com/Wu0VCOfj2z — Dr Aviroxaban(@Bevacizumab2) November 4, 2022

Delhi pollution is a serious problem but these memes

Dilli walon smoke kar lenyoga nahin pic.twitter.com/6fFU5pVOGi — MrsG (@Marvellous_MrsG) November 4, 2022

When you ask a Delhi guy about pollution DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/dhc1K8NFVc — अर्पित भार्गव (@Arpit5545) November 4, 2022

Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 4, 2022

On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472. Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic `severe`.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534. On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi`s particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and `eye burning` due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from tomorrow till the pollution situation improves. Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced mandatory work-from-home for 50 percent Delhi government employees.

(With inputs from ANI)