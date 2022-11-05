Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category: Check what is allowed and what is banned (photo: ANI)

Delhi continues to reel under 'severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 on Saturday morning. Stage 4 of GRAP has been implemented in the Delhi NCR region, following which the movement of diesel-powered trucks has been strictly banned in Delhi.

Apart from this, the entry of diesel vehicles with BS4 engines has also been banned in the city. Medium Goods Vehicle (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) have been completely banned. Check the list of what is banned and what is allowed in Delhi amid deteriorating air quality.

Order prohibiting the entry of all trucks in Delhi except the truck carrying essential goods.

All diesel vehicles and cars below BS-6 have been banned in Delhi.

The odd-even formula is being considered in the national capital

All primary schools have been closed in Delhi from Saturday.

No outdoor assembly and play activities for higher classes till Tuesday.

No restrictions on electric cars and CNG trucks.

Diesel buses have also been banned.

Delhi government has ordered work from home (WFH) for 50 percent of its employees.

No work from home order for private offices

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.

Construction projects like highways, roads, flyovers and overbridges have also been banned.

AQI in Noida, Gurugram

Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category and 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431