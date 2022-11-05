Search icon
Delhi pollution: Air quality 'severe' for 3rd straight day, check list of most polluted areas

Delhi pollution: Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the severe category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Delhi pollution: Air quality 'severe' for 3rd straight day, check list of most polluted areas (photo: ANI)

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the `severe` category on Saturday morning for the third day in a row. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 431 this morning. Anti-smog guns are being used to spray water to curb air pollution.

The AQI in adjoining areas including Noida and Gurugram also remain in the severe category with Noida recording an AQI of 529 while Gurugram's AQI stood at 478, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Parts of Delhi recorded AQI in severe categories around 8 am today.

  • Dhirpur, West Delhi - 534 - severe
  • Narela - 457 - severe
  • Rohini - 446 - severe
  • Wazirpur - 440 - severe
  • R K Puram - 439 - severe
  • Vivek Vihar - 434 - severe
  • Patparganj - 430 - severe 
  • Anand Vihar - 404 - severe

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

READ | Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category: Check what is allowed and what is banned

The Delhi government is also mulling over implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.

