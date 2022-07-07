Ms Marvel: Netizens can't stop talking about Fawad Khan-Mehwish Hayat's crackling chemistry in episode 5

Fawad Khan-Mehwish Hayat/Twitter

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever South-Asian superhero in Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel has won hearts since the series launch on Disney+ Hotstar for its representation of South Asian culture and for featuring iconic talents such as Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan in key roles. Though the series revolves around Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a South-Asian teenager growing up in Jersey City, currently fans can't stop talking about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's appearance and his crackling chemistry with actress Mehwish Hayat in episode five of the show.

Fans who had been speculating about Fawad Khan's role in Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel finally got a glimpse of the actor's much-awaited role.

It was confirmed a long time back that Fawad Khan, is going to be a part of the Hollywood web series Ms Marvel and his glimpse in episode four of the series led to social media users predicting the actor might be a part of episode five of the series, which he is!

Fawad Khan made his Hollywood debut with the character Hasan, the great-grandfather of the main character Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The love story of Kamala Khan's great-grandparents (Fawad and Mehwish aka Aisha) against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition is the highlight of the fifth episode of Ms Marvel. The episode takes the viewers to an undivided pre-Independence India in the year 1942 where Kamala's grandparents -- Hasan and Aisha's love story is unfolded.

The crackling chemistry between Mehwish and Fawad in Ms Marvel has become a talking point of the internet, with netizens claiming them to be the best onscreen couple.

"Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel," tweeted a user. "Gawd, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan's chemistry in the new ep of ms marvel<3," tweeted another user. "

Check out some tweets below:

gawd, mehwish hayat and fawad khan's chemistry in the new ep of ms marvel<3 pic.twitter.com/bKABDjiGl3 — (@nightsley) July 6, 2022

mehwish hayat and fawad khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/ClyOnTAIbt — ridz st4 spoilers (@filmkirbys) July 6, 2022

If Fawad Khan looked at me like this I would spontaneously combust pic.twitter.com/38ks8lgE6b — Dharpakkad (@dharpakkad) July 6, 2022

Earlier, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had made his Hollywood debut in MCU's Ms Marvel. Farhan recently even shared his feelings about being cast in a Marvel intellectual property. Farhan, who plays the role of Waleed, the leader of the ancient order known as the Red Daggers, said in a statement, "You automatically start feeling like a superhero when someone tells you that you are going to be part of the MCU. I stood like a superhero, just missing my cape."

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.