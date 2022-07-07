Ms Marvel: Fawad Khan makes Hollywood debut, sends internet into a tizzy with his knockout act

Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan made his big Hollywood debut with the Marvel series Ms Marvel. The actor was seen as one of the crucial characters in the 5th episode of the series. Khan's role as Hasan has suddenly become the most talked-about character in the series. Netizens have gone wild over his presence and they are sharing their reactions to it. A majority of social media users are busy celebrating Khan's comeback to the screen. While others are lost in his unmissable charm and dreamy eyes.

Twitter is flooded with reactions, and many netizens have praised Marvel for representing South-Asians authentically. Fawad Khan played the role of Hasan, a character from pre-partition that become a major hook point in Kamala Khan's life story.

Here are some reactions

Finally Fawad Khan in #MsMarvel episode 5

Episode was epic and so the appearance of #fawadkhan Seeing pakistani actors in marvel series is certainly the best thing to appreciate pic.twitter.com/1SA2FBeRO6 — Eza (@ENasir01) July 6, 2022

Good to see #FawadKhan after a long time in the screen! It's lovely that he hasn't lost his charm (and he won't forever we know that)#MsMarvel #FawadKhan #Hasan #ImanVellani pic.twitter.com/EPR6hIhLtv — Cvss Subramanyam (@cvss_96) July 6, 2022

Look at the charm he brings to the screen.

Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel y'all #FawadKhan #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xCnCAcJNpk July 6, 2022

So.. seeing Fawad Khan on screen(personally) in Ms Marvel after a long time was a delightful treat to the eyes & for heart as well. I wish he had more screen time or to appear in more episodes. He is one of those rare actors who acts with his eyes more. #FawadKhan #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/b9OnGtzTdh — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) July 6, 2022

Earlier, netizens celebrated Farhan Akhtar's entrance into the series. His character of Waleed was also celebrated by a few netizens, while there were few who expected more screentime for Akhtar. Soon after the fourth episode of Ms Marvel dropped on Diney+Hotstar, Marvel and Farhan Akhtar fans couldn't wait to stream it. Needless to say, Farhan's brief role in the fourth episode left his fans in awe of the star. Farhan's look from the show has garnered a lot of praise from social media users. While a section of netizens expressed how proud they were of the fact that Farhan was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a section of social media users trolled the star for his blink-and-miss appearance. Social media users created memes making fun of Farhan's 'Flash' appearance.

In the teaser video that Farhan had earlier shared, Kareem played by Aramis Knight leads Kamala into a mysterious chamber. While Kamala and Kareem were having a conversation, Farhan enters the scene and introduces himself. He says, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss." Ms Marvel is currently streaming at Disney+ Hotstar