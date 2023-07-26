Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is packed with a processor based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung has launched its latest flagship foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5. The launched the premium phone at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. Besides this, Samsung also launched Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both the fifth generation of Galaxy foldable feature significant improvements over their predecessors.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has launched in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender colours. The Flip 5 is powered by a 3,700mAh battery. It is packed with a processor based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It has an internal screen of 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz. While its external screen is 3.4 inches. The newly launched phone has 12MP main camera (OIS) + 12MP(UW) and a 12MP front camera. It comes in two variants -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It runs on Android Lollipop 13, OneUI 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. With Widgets, users can check the weather, control music playback and listen to their favorite music with Media Controller. Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flipsuit Case provides device protection with a changeable NFC card, so users can match their Flex Window design and case design for even more personalization options.