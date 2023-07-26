Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available with a massive discount on Flipkart. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at a massive discount in Flipkart after the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger outer display, faster processor and gapless hinge. All these new features make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a bit expensive. Although Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 India prices will be revealed tomorrow (July 27) at 10 am, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available with a massive discount on Flipkart. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 89,999 but after the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at just Rs 46,149 after Rs 43,000 off on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers from Flipkart can get a flat Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction, bringing the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to Rs 88,749. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 42,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at just Rs 46,149 on Flipkart after Rs 43,000 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the outer side, the foldable smartphone houses a 1.9-inch diagonal AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP dual-pixel autofocus sensor and a 12MP ultra- wide sensor that claims to offer a 123-degree wide field of view. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone houses a 10MP camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3700mAh battery capacity supported by a 25W fast charger, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.