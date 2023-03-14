Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi users will now be able to delete these pre-installed apps, here's why

Users of smartphones, especially Apple iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi phones will now be able to remove many pre-installed applications such as Pay Mini, Safari browser and GetApps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi users will now be able to delete these pre-installed apps, here's why
Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi users will now be able to delete these pre-installed apps (File photo)

Many Apple iPhone and Samsung smartphone users are often troubled because of pre-installed applications and bloatware jacking up the memory of their phones, but now they have the option of uninstalling applications like Safari browser and Samsung Pay Mini.

Centre plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen by Reuters.

The new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world's No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple.

The IT ministry is considering these new rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people, declining to be named as the information is not yet public.

A senior officer said, as per Reuters, that pre-installed applications can be a major security hazard, and the Centre wants to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it.

Currently, most smartphones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted, such as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari.

Under the new rules, smartphone makers will have to provide an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

(With Reuters inputs)

READ | Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 14: Watch size comparison in video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.