Apple iPhone 15 vs Apple iPhone 14: Watch size comparison in video

Apple iPhone 15 dummies. (Image: Mac Otakara)

Apple iPhone 15 series is the next awaited product from the Cupertino based tech giant. Since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series, rumours and leaks around Apple iPhone 15 started surfacing online and in the last few weeks, we have seen some significant details about the next flagship Apple iPhone models. Apple is not known to reveal any detail about its upcoming product but its suppliers and distributors often reveal what the tech giant is working on. Based on those details, Japanese website Mac Otakara created size-accurate 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummies and compared the models with Apple iPhone 14 cases, revealing surprising results.

The Apple iPhone 15 dummies didn’t fit in the cases made for previous generations iPhone models. The 3D-printed dummies of Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max had smaller bezels, curved edges, and a slightly bigger camera housing. The models also had a USB-C port instead of the iconic Lightning port. Among all four models, only Apple iPhone 15 Plus dummy accurately fitted in the Apple iPhone 14 Plus case.

When it comes to design, the Apple iPhone 15 appears to have a similar chassis as the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 15 series will also have Dynamic Island on all models and not just the Pro. The rear images of the phone are not available but it is believed that the phones will also have bigger camera lenses with a new 48MP sensor as well. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 15 is said to be equipped with an A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.

According to older tweets by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, although all four models of iPhone 15 series will get USB-C charging, only the Pro models will support high-speed transfer. “My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.” he wrote in his tweet.