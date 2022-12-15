Sania Mirza attends FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal amid divorce rumours, pics go viral

Sania Mirza attends FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have grabbed headlines ever since the rumour first broke out about their divorce and even though Sania is yet to respond to the speculation about her marriage, Malik recently broke his silence, calling it "a personal matter".

In the meantime, Sania attended the semifinal matches of the FIFA World Cup 2002, making the short trip from Dubai to Doha, in the company of her sister Anam Mirza and actors Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

The Indian tennis superstar took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself from her getaway to Qatar, calling it a 'short and sweet trip'.

"What an amazing atmosphere and experience! Short and very sweet trip to Doha for the FIFA World Cup," wrote Sania in the caption of her post.

While Sania attended the World Cup matches, her husband is plying his trade in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, turning out for Jaffna Kings.

A video of Mirza, having dinner with the likes of Ananya, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Chunky Pandey at the Al Maha Island.

Popular Bollywood actors Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & Chunky Panday, tennis star Sania Mirza and other personalities spotted at Nammos, Al Maha Island! #ILoveQatar #Qatar #Qatar2022 #WorldCupQatar2022 #almahaisland pic.twitter.com/yLJFFyxAov — ILoveQatar - Live (@ILQLive) December 13, 2022

Before going to Sri Lanka for his latest assignment, Shoaib Malik had taken his son Izhaan for a drive in his Lamborghini and shared a video of the same.

Addressing the media speculation about his marriage with Sania Mirza, the Pakistani cricketer expressed his displeasure as he told GEO TV, " It is our matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

According to reports, Shoaib and Sania are set to come together for a chat show named 'The Mirza Malik show' which will stream on the OTT platform Urduflix.

