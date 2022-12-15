IND vs BAN 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Siraj- WATCH

Image Source: Twitter

On Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh's opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for a golden duck. Bangladesh wanted to start off strong after India scored 404 in their first innings, but with the first ball of the inning, Mohammed Siraj startled the hosts.

The outside off delivery from the right-arm pacer was of decent length and held its line. Without moving his feet, Shanto prodded the delivery and obtained a thick outside edge. Rishabh Pant, the keeper, completed the dismissal by making a wise catch while diving to his left.

WATCH:

shanto out for duck pic.twitter.com/zoCplhNqMd — cricanalyst (@cricanalyst4) December 15, 2022

Yasir Ali was dismissed by Umesh Yadav for 4 off 17 balls, which dealt Bangladesh another blow. India's batters turned the overnight total of 278/6 into a 404 all-out total, which was the ideal start for the team.

Shreyas Iyer, who had resumed his innings on 82*, was bowled out for 86 by Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain early in the day. On Day 1 of the Chattogram Test, the batter had a lot of luck as he was dropped a few times.

Hossain even managed to clip the stumps with one of his deliveries towards the close of the day's play. Bangladesh was unhappy when one of the bails briefly came off but did not fall.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, India's spin duo, played with remarkable tenacity and added a crucial 92 runs for the eighth-wicket partnership. Before eventually getting out for 58 off 113 balls, Ashwin reached his 13th half-century in Tests.

India's innings came to a close with 404. While Taijul claimed 4/133 in 46 overs, Mehidy Hasan finished with 4/112 from 31.5 overs.

