IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj tease Litton Das with his own gesture after latter gets dismissed; watch

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj tease Litton Das with his own gesture

Team India squared off against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram and the Men in Blue were in dominant form against the Bangla Tigers. Despite being neighbours, things got a bit fiery between the two sides as Litton Das and Mohammed Siraj exchanged some words on Day 2.

Later, Siraj cleaned up Das and celebrated with the gesture that Das had made towards the Indian bowler, and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also joined in, repeating the viral gesture.

The incident took place in the first ball of the 13th over of Bangladesh's first innings. Siraj was bowling his 2nd over of the new spell when he was involved in a war of words with Das.

Siraj said something to Das after which the latter cupped his ears while taunting the Indian pacer. The umpire intervened and asked both players to keep calm. On the very next ball, Siraj bowled a peach of a delivery which completely deceived Das, edged off his bat and rattled the stumps.

As the Bangladesh batsman made his way back to the dugout, Siraj celebrated in emphatic fashion, cupping his ears just like Litton Das did earlier, while Kohli also repeated the same gesture. A video of the incident has been going crazy viral.

Watch:

Earlier, the KL Rahul-led unit had scored 404 runs in their first innings, as they began the play on Day 2 at 276/6.

Shreyas Iyer failed to get his century but played an excellent knock of 86 runs, after which Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a fifty, and he also stitched together a 92-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, helping India reach a fight-worthy total.

In reply, Bangladesh were 97-5 after 29 overs.