'Even with 3 drop catches..': Fans react as Shreyas Iyer misses out on hundred in 1st Test against Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain for 86.

On the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, middle order batter Shreyas Iyer narrowly missed reaching his second Test match century. Ebadot Hossain dismissed Iyer during the first session of Day 2 with a peach, smashing the ball into the off stump.

Ebadot had already hit Iyer's off stump once before. He did so towards the end of Day 1 with a delivery from the off stump that stayed low. In the 84th over of Day 1, outfoxed Iyer was unable to negotiate that. Unfortunately for Ebadot, the zing bails did not come off, and Iyer stayed in the crease.

Iyer decided to remain in the crease because he anticipated receiving more short balls. However, he was cleaned up by a deft fuller delivery that was just straight enough to strike the stumps.

Shreyas Iyer did achieve a milestone by surpassing all previous run scorers for India in 2022, and many fans commended him for his reliability. Some people, however, were also frustrated that he wasn't able to capitalise on Bangladesh dropping him three times and reach his hundred.

Check out the reactions here:

itna luck kese ho skta hai kisi k paas

should have converted into h 100

btw — (@vkskipper18) December 15, 2022

Should've made 100, he was lucky at times December 15, 2022

4 drop catches + survive clean bowled still can't score century — Baldau Mishra (@MrMemer97056110) December 15, 2022

No hate but if u get dropped so much and survive a clean bowled then u have to convert into 100 man — Jash (@JashRPatel) December 15, 2022

Someone who can't even play Ebadot or Anderson's bouncers,(these 2 don't even bowl bouncers to even tailenders ever only bowl to Iyer), doesn't deserve to play test cricket December 15, 2022

The Indian innings was rebuilt by the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper working with Cheteshwar Pujara after the top order of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli failed to score much. In order to keep India in the match, the duo managed 149 runs in 317 balls. Pujara was dismissed at 90 on Day 1, but Iyer survived. On the second day, he fell short of a well-deserved century.

READ| Shreyas Iyer surpasses Suryakumar Yadav to become India's top run-scorer across formats in 2022