'When we beat India...': Mohammad Rizwan reveals aftermath of Pakistan's T20 World Cup win over India

Former champions India and Pakistan squared off on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium in the opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan defeated India in that match for the first and only time in World Cup (50-over and T20I combined) games.

The Men in Blue were defeated by the 2009 T20 World Cup champions by a margin of 10 wickets, giving them their first victory over India in 13 World Cup games. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, the Men in Green's opening batsmen, scored an unbroken 152 runs for the first wicket in that match, enabling their team to reach their target without giving a wicket.

Nobody could have predicted such a humiliating defeat for India at the hands of Pakistan, therefore the outcome was out of the ordinary. However, Babar and Rizwan's valiant efforts as the team's opening pair prevented any wickets from being taken by Indian bowlers are what made it all possible.

In the match, Rizwan scored 79 runs from 55 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and Babar remained unbeaten on 68 from 52 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

As he had never faced India before, Rizwan claimed in an interview with Sky Sports Cricket that it was just a game for him. However, he only realised how much it meant to the people of Pakistan after his return.

"When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me. It was because we won that game easily. But when I came to Pakistan, I realised how much it meant. Whenever I went to a shop, they won't take money from me. They would say, 'you go, you go. I won't take money from you!'" Rizwan said.

"People would say, 'everything is free for you here'. This is the love from all of Pakistan after that match," he added.

In 2021. Rizwan broke numerous T20I records with his stunning batting performance. In 29 matches he scored 1326 runs at an average of 73.66, becoming the first batter in history to score 1000 runs in a calender year in T20Is.

