IRCTC Tour Package: Explore south western valleys from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru via Ooty at just Rs 37,545; know details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

IRCTC Tour Package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced travel packages for exploring the fascinating valleys and intertwining streams of the south western lowlands. The cost of this package comprises a 6-day, 5-night trip from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru via Ooty, Coorg, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar for a total of Rs.37,545 (about).

IRCTC Bhubaneswar Package: Itinerary

Beginning on April 4, 2023, the package provides travellers with the convenience of a free meal, round-trip ticket, and lodging. At 9.20 am, passengers will board flight I5-1565 from Bhubaneswar Airport, which will land at Bengaluru Airport at 11.20 am.

Hotel accommodations and taxi transportation will also be offered upon arrival in Ooty. Doddabetta, Botanical Gardens, Rose Garden, Ooty Lake, Chamundi Hills, Chamundeshwari Temple, Brindavan Gardens, and more are a few of the tourist destinations that will be covered by the package.

IRCTC Bhubaneswar tour package: Includes

  • Flight tickets [round-trip from Bhubanswar to Bangalore to Bhubaneswar] 
  • 5 nights in a luxurious hotel.
  • 5 dinners and 5 breakfasts. Fixing the menu
  • Transportation and sightseeing in AC traveller on a sharing basis for the entirety of the schedule.
  • There must be a rollaway bed or mattress available in the hotel for any additional adults or children.
  • Travel Protection
  • Any taxes related to the aforementioned services.

IRCTC Bhubaneswar tour package: Prices

Prices for the IRCTC Bhubaneswar Package range from Rs. 37,545 for a single-sharing occupancy to Rs. 29,580 for a double-sharing occupancy. Three people sharing a room costs Rs. 28,635, which is the least costly choice. The cost for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 is Rs. 26,150 with a bed and Rs. 25,035 without. Children between the ages of 2 and 4 without a bed are charged Rs 12,060.

