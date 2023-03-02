Train collision: Chilling CCTV footage captures moments before rail crash that killed 48 people

According to official estimates, a catastrophic train collision in Greece resulted in the deaths of at least 48 persons. The train collision on Tuesday just before midnight was related to "tragic human error," according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The accident's CCTV footage shows the precise moment the freight train struck the commuter train. Kostas Karamanlis, Greece's transport minister, has stepped down as a result of popular uproar over the event.

The local station master recognised negligence, while the Greek government acknowledged mistakes in the operation of the rail networks. The 59-year-old station manager was taken into custody after authorities ruled that "human error" was to blame for the collision.

The possibilities of discovering more survivors are reducing as time goes on, despite the rescuers' tireless efforts. Local sources claim that for years, the concerns concerning the stability of railway lines went unanswered. The transport minister withdrew on Wednesday in response to public demand, and Giorgos Gerapetritis has been named as his replacement.

On Thursday, Gerapetritis expressed regret to the victims' families and pledged to conduct a "full examination of the political system and the state." In a direct address to them, he stated, "I want to say that there will be an inquiry and everything will be revealed to Greek citizens.

After the collision, the train's dining car burst into flames, with temperatures inside reaching 1,300 degrees Celsius, according to the fire service. The initial uncertainty regarding the passenger count delayed the search for the missing. "It was a student train, packed of students... in their 20s," Costas Bargiotas, a senior orthopaedic specialist at Larissa General Hospital remarked as per the news agency AFP.

The victims' identities were determined from the bones of many individuals that had been burned beyond recognition, the physicians continued. On Wednesday night, as protests broke out in front of the Hellenic Train headquarters in Athens, the police deployed tear gas to eliminate the demonstrators.

READ | 'Separated from friends, ate worms, drank urine...': Man narrates how he survived in Amazon forest for over a month