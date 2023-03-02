Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Train collision: Chilling CCTV footage captures moments before rail crash that killed 48 people

The accident's CCTV footage shows the precise moment the freight train struck the commuter train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Train collision: Chilling CCTV footage captures moments before rail crash that killed 48 people
Train collision: Chilling CCTV footage captures moments before rail crash that killed 48 people

According to official estimates, a catastrophic train collision in Greece resulted in the deaths of at least 48 persons. The train collision on Tuesday just before midnight was related to "tragic human error," according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The accident's CCTV footage shows the precise moment the freight train struck the commuter train. Kostas Karamanlis, Greece's transport minister, has stepped down as a result of popular uproar over the event.

The local station master recognised negligence, while the Greek government acknowledged mistakes in the operation of the rail networks. The 59-year-old station manager was taken into custody after authorities ruled that "human error" was to blame for the collision.

The possibilities of discovering more survivors are reducing as time goes on, despite the rescuers' tireless efforts. Local sources claim that for years, the concerns concerning the stability of railway lines went unanswered. The transport minister withdrew on Wednesday in response to public demand, and Giorgos Gerapetritis has been named as his replacement.

 

 

On Thursday, Gerapetritis expressed regret to the victims' families and pledged to conduct a "full examination of the political system and the state." In a direct address to them, he stated, "I want to say that there will be an inquiry and everything will be revealed to Greek citizens.

After the collision, the train's dining car burst into flames, with temperatures inside reaching 1,300 degrees Celsius, according to the fire service. The initial uncertainty regarding the passenger count delayed the search for the missing. "It was a student train, packed of students... in their 20s," Costas Bargiotas, a senior orthopaedic specialist at Larissa General Hospital remarked as per the news agency AFP.

The victims' identities were determined from the bones of many individuals that had been burned beyond recognition, the physicians continued. On Wednesday night, as protests broke out in front of the Hellenic Train headquarters in Athens, the police deployed tear gas to eliminate the demonstrators.

READ | 'Separated from friends, ate worms, drank urine...': Man narrates how he survived in Amazon forest for over a month

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.