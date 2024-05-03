Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh plan his own disappearance? Report claims he was seen...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for more than 10 days. Now, as per a latest report, police suspects that the actor planned his own disappearance.

Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was last seen on April 22 and has been missing since then. Singh left for Delhi's domestic airport to travel to Mumbai, but didn't take the flight. Two days later on April 24, he was seen withdrawing Rs 7000 from an ATM in Delhi in the CCTV footage that the cops retreived. Now, the police are suspecting that the actor planned his own disappearance and moved out of Delhi.

The Delhi Police sources told News18, "He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi."

After Singh's disappearance, his father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint report four days later. It read, in Hindi, "My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing."

Gurucharan Singh was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, popularly abbreviated as TMKOC, when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020. Jennifer Mistry, Samay Shah and Mandar Chandwadkar, several other actors who worked with Singh in the popular sitcom have shared their concerns over his disappearance and wished for his safety.

