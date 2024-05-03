Twitter
Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 7 May ( Phase 3 ).

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 03, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

The Election for Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Constituency in Daman & Diu, which is part of the only Lok Sabha constituencies in the UT, will be held this year. The final dates for the voting and results of the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 7 May ( Phase 3 ).

The date of counting and results for the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Candidates

BJP has fielded Lalubhai Patel while Ketan Dayabhai Patel has pitched INC for LS 2024 polls.

Past election result

Lalubhai Babubhai Patel of the BJP won from the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 37597 votes while 27655 votes were secured by Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the INC. 

Patel Lalubhai Babubhai of the BJP won the Daman & Diu Lok Sabha election in 2014, securing 46960 votes while 37738 votes were secured by Ketan Dahyabhai Patel of the INC.

 
