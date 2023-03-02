Search icon
'Separated from friends, ate worms, drank urine...': Man narrates how he survived in Amazon forest for over a month

A Bolivian guy allegedly went missing in the Amazon rainforest by himself for a month, chowing down on worms and insects, collecting water with his boots, and drinking his own urine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

'Separated from friends, ate worms, drank urine...': Man narrates how he survived in Amazon forest for over a month
'Separated from friends, ate worms, drank urine...': Man narrates how he survived in Amazon forest for over a month | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

A man recently described his hardship while having to spend more than a month in one of the most dangerous forests in the world.  A Bolivian guy allegedly went missing in the Amazon rainforest by himself for a month, chowing down on worms and insects, collecting water with his boots, and drinking his own urine.

If the man's claims are accurate, 30-year-old Jhonatan Acosta would become the only person to survive in the Amazon rainforest for so long. Speaking to Unitel TV on Tuesday, he disclosed that he had to feed insects, drink his pee, and eat worms. That helped a lot to understand survival skills. He also said, "Animals assaulted me."

Acosta's family reported him missing at the end of January. With four buddies, he had travelled to the Amazon jungle for a hunting excursion, but on January 25, he lost contact with others. About a month later, on Saturday, the search and rescue crews finally located him.

Acosta estimated that the majority of the month was spent in the rain. He continued by saying that he utilised his rubber boots to catch all feasible amount of rainwater. He was compelled to consume his own urine when it didn't rain, unfortunately.

"I requested rain from God. I wouldn't have survived if it hadn't poured, Acosta remarked. Acosta claimed that he travelled for approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) in search of civilization before realising he had been walking in loops. The man reportedly lost 17 kg while trapped in the Amazon rainforest and damaged his ankle.

At night, he was faced with a variety of wild conditions and received bites from various animals. Miladde Acosta, Acosta's sister, stated that her brother "had to struggle with a pig, which is a wild and deadly animal," and that a tiger was nearby, CBS reported.

Acosta expressed his gratitude and happiness to the station after being rejoined with his family. After the incident, Acosta was checked into a hospital and had his hair and beard shaved. He has since made a commitment to never go hunting and has chosen to spend the rest of his life making songs for God. "He's going to sing songs of praise to God. He claimed he would do it, and I believe he will "said Horacio Acosta, the victim's younger brother.

