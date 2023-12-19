Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for INR 3.6 crore

Currently, Minz showcases his skills as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Sonnet Cricket Club in Namkum.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auctions witnessed the breaking of records and the rewriting of history. The Australians emerged victorious, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins securing the most lucrative deals ever seen in the tournament's history. Simultaneously, numerous uncapped players also became millionaires. Among them is Jharkhand's talented wicketkeeper-batter, Robin Minz, who was signed by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering sum of INR 3.6 crore.

Hailing from Gumla, Jahrkhand, Minz has made history as the first tribal cricketer from the state to secure a multi-million IPL contract. In an interview with Local18 in June 2023, the 21-year-old revealed that he has been playing cricket since the tender age of 8. His passion for the game was recognized by his father, a retired army man who currently works as a guard at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Minz made a complete shift towards cricket after completing his 10th grade. Earlier this year, he was scouted for the Mumbai Indians' UK tour in July. Although he is yet to make his First-class debut, he has already captained the state's U-19 and U-25 teams.

Currently, Minz showcases his skills as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Sonnet Cricket Club in Namkum.

Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders all reached out to Minz for trials. He attended the trials for Delhi but unfortunately did not find a buyer at the 2023 IPL auction.

Minz holds a deep admiration for the legendary MS Dhoni, considering him his idol. In his conversation with Local18, Minz expressed his love for Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities. The young cricketer is also inspired by the CSK captain's quick thinking and composed demeanor.

READ| IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul