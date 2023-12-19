Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

INDIA bloc meet: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM face

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

DU cautions against fake notice cancelling UG exams scheduled for Dec 20, 21

8 home remedies for diabetes management

8 reasons to include rice in your diet

Benefits of consuming ajwain water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Salaar is Prabhas' last ticket to retaining superstardom: Trade experts on why this is a 'do-or-die film' for Rebel Star

Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

HomeSports

Sports

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) who were expected to receive record-breaking bids, were sold to Chennai Super Kings for below Rs 5 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IPL auction 2024 has witnessed some record-breaking bids today (19 December 2023) at Dubai’s grand venue, Coca-Cola Arena. Australia star bowler Mitchell Starc scripted history by earning the highest-ever bid (Rs 24.75 crore from KKR) on his nomination. Meanwhile, other players like Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) who were expected to receive record-breaking bids, were sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for below Rs 5 crore.

However, there is one uncapped player who was costlier than star players like Rachin and Shardul. Sameer Rizvi became the highlight in the IPL auction 2024 as he turned out to be the most expensive uncapped player.

The 20-year-old hailing from Uttar Pradesh was bought for a whopping Rs 8.40 crore by CSK in Dubai.

Rizvi, a middle-order batter has showcased some scintillating performances in domestic cricket. In the UP T20 League, he scored 455 runs in nine innings for Kanpur Superstars, including hitting two impressive tons and the most sixes by any batter in the tournament.

His exceptional performance with the bat also earned him a trial at three franchises, including Punjab Kings. However, due to his commitments with UP's Under-23 squad, Rizvi had to miss the trials. But in his first outing with the Under-23s, he smashed 91 off 65 deliveries in a one-day game against Rajasthan.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 5,280 posts at sbi.co.in, check official notification here

Unveiling Australia's Marvels: A Tailored Adventure for You

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE