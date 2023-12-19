IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) who were expected to receive record-breaking bids, were sold to Chennai Super Kings for below Rs 5 crore.

The IPL auction 2024 has witnessed some record-breaking bids today (19 December 2023) at Dubai’s grand venue, Coca-Cola Arena. Australia star bowler Mitchell Starc scripted history by earning the highest-ever bid (Rs 24.75 crore from KKR) on his nomination. Meanwhile, other players like Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) who were expected to receive record-breaking bids, were sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for below Rs 5 crore.

However, there is one uncapped player who was costlier than star players like Rachin and Shardul. Sameer Rizvi became the highlight in the IPL auction 2024 as he turned out to be the most expensive uncapped player.

The 20-year-old hailing from Uttar Pradesh was bought for a whopping Rs 8.40 crore by CSK in Dubai.

Rizvi, a middle-order batter has showcased some scintillating performances in domestic cricket. In the UP T20 League, he scored 455 runs in nine innings for Kanpur Superstars, including hitting two impressive tons and the most sixes by any batter in the tournament.

His exceptional performance with the bat also earned him a trial at three franchises, including Punjab Kings. However, due to his commitments with UP's Under-23 squad, Rizvi had to miss the trials. But in his first outing with the Under-23s, he smashed 91 off 65 deliveries in a one-day game against Rajasthan.