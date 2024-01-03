Meet man who worked as investment banker in London, now leads Rs 4648 crore company, son-in-law of Indian billionaire

He completed his graduation in the UK and had a stint in investment banking in London.

Many Indian businessmen go abroad to study and also work in various companies for better exposure. However, after getting some experience, some of them come back to India to lead big corporate companies. One such person is Sahil Vachani, who used to work as an investment banker in London. He now leads Max Estates as Managing Director and CEO. The company is a part of Max Group and has a market capitalisation of Rs 4648 crore as of January 3, 2024.

He is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Analjit Singh, founder and chairman of Max Group. According to Forbes, Singh has a real-time net worth of Rs 9990 crore as of January 3. Vachani is married to Singh's younger daughter Tara Singh Vachani.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Management Sciences from the University of Warwick, UK. He started his career as an investment banker with Citigroup in London. After that, Vachani joined Dixon Technologies in 2004, a family firm that was into contract manufacturing. Sahil Vachani comes from a business family. His grandfather was the founder of Weston Electronics.

In 2008, he co-founded Dixon Appliances, a complete solutions provider for home appliances to the largest brands in India. However, In 2015, Sahil sold his shareholding in the company to pursue new opportunities. He joined Max Ventures in 2016. Since then, he has been leading a turnaround in the company. He is an avid reader and also enjoys playing squash and running.

