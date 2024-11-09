A pressing question that has been on everyone's minds is whether India's captain, Rohit Sharma, will be taking the field in the first Test.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is scheduled to commence on November 22, marking the beginning of a crucial five-match Test series in Perth. This series holds immense significance for both teams, particularly for India, as they strive to deliver a strong performance to remain competitive in the race for the World Test Championship final in 2025.

A pressing question that has been on everyone's minds is whether India's captain, Rohit Sharma, will be taking the field in the first Test. Recent reports have indicated that Rohit will be accompanying the team's initial contingent to Australia, raising hopes of his participation in the series opener.

The Indian squad is facing scheduling and logistical challenges, prompting them to travel in two separate groups on November 10 and 11. As per the latest reports from Sportstak, Rohit Sharma is set to be part of the first group.

While this development suggests that Rohit is preparing for the Perth Test, it does not definitively confirm his availability. Reports have hinted at a potential family commitment, with Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, expecting their second child soon. This personal obligation may influence his presence in the series opener.

India's recent defeat against New Zealand has added complexity to their journey towards the World Test Championship final, dropping them to second place in the rankings. In order to secure a spot in the final, India must win a minimum of four out of the five Tests in Australia.

A decisive series victory, such as a 3-0 or 4-1 outcome, would greatly enhance their chances of qualifying. However, anything less than that will rely on the results of other teams, particularly the series between New Zealand and England, as well as Sri Lanka and Australia.

If India manages to win the series by a margin of 3-0 or 3-1, they will be in a strong position to reach the final, assuming England can secure at least one draw against New Zealand. On the other hand, a narrow victory of 3-2 or 2-1 would necessitate favorable outcomes from other matches, including Sri Lanka defeating Australia and New Zealand winning a match against England.

For India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holds significance beyond just the opportunity to reclaim their dominance in Test cricket. The outcome of this series could ultimately determine their fate in the World Test Championship.

