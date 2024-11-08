Samson reached a significant milestone by scoring a century in the first T20I against South Africa in just 47 balls.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson made history during the India vs South Africa 1st T20I in Durban on Friday, November 8. Samson became the first Indian player to score centuries in consecutive T20I innings.

Samson reached a significant milestone by scoring his second consecutive century in the first T20I against South Africa in just 47 balls. His innings included nine sixes and seven fours, showcasing his exceptional batting skills.

In his previous T20I match against Bangladesh, Samson scored his maiden century with a brilliant knock of 111 runs from 47 deliveries. This outstanding performance helped India achieve a record total of 297 runs in Hyderabad.

Samson joins an elite group of players, including England's Phil Salt, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, and France's Gustav Mckeon, as the fourth player in the world to score centuries in consecutive T20I innings.

Throughout the match against South Africa, Samson continued his aggressive batting display, reaching his fifty in 27 balls and his next 50 runs in just 20 balls. Although he was eventually dismissed for 107 runs from 50 deliveries, his contribution laid a solid foundation for India to build upon.

Samson's innings featured 10 sixes, tying the record for the most sixes in an innings by an Indian alongside Rohit Sharma. Additionally, he struck seven fours during his remarkable performance.

India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav were put to bat first after losing the toss, included Axar Patel in the squad for the match against South Africa, following his absence in the Bangladesh T20Is.

